Valldaryttaren inblandad i bilolycka

Your life can pass away soo quickly. Me and my groom and friend @saraahult and our 4 dogs have to be so lucky we are alive today❤️🙏 Monday at lunchtime we drive from one stable to another stable like we always do. Suddenly we met another car on the wrong side of the rode, directly after a curve and we had no chance to get away. Everything went so quickly. I just get the eye contact with the other driver quick before the collision and I see the panic in her face. It became a big-head collision. After a few seconds everything just went soooo quiet. Terrible quiet. You are sitting in a car full of smoke and just look down on your legs and see if they still there. With all that adrenaline you didn’t feel anything. I look to the right and I see Sara and she was alive. Then I just screamed at Sara quick, quick out of the car. I thought the car was burning because of all smoke. Sara was so fast picking out the transportbag with the dogs. My door was a bit hard to get out of and you feel the panic inside. Quick out and then the next is waiting for you. You didn’t expect at all what you will see in the next car. I get the eye contact again. Phuu.. She was alive. It was blood in her face. But, I could talk with her. I made a fast check from her window on her and then I just tell her to stay in the car until the ambulance comes. Then suddenly it was so much people helping us and the girl. People who lived in the area and have heard the collision. They bring water to the dogs and they really helped us with everything. The ambulance where so fast. All people in the accident are alive and didn’t get to much hurt. The driver from the other car,she must have had a angel on her shoulder because her car was so destroyed and not at all that safe as our car. Not even 1 airbag. The dogs are fine because of the transportbag I always carry when I drive. Im so glad I had a new safe car that also called SOS by it self for us and saved us with all that airbags everywhere in the car. The car is totally destroyed and couldn’t be repaired but we are safe and sound and happy to be alive ❤️🙏 Take care out there, life can change so fast ❤️ #collision #caraccident #besafe #lovelife